New Mexico United gets into the playoffs in dramatic fashion

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United gets to continue their spectacular inaugural season, as they took out the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday in their regular-season finale 2-0.

This win was huge for the United, as they needed a victory to punch their ticket to the playoffs, but they also needed a loss or a tie from either LA Galaxy 2 or San Antonio. So, the United got the win and San Antonio would end in a draw with Colorado Springs.

The United had a goal in the first half from Chris Wehan and then another from Devon Sandoval in the second half. The United now move on to play Sacramento in the first round on the USL Playoffs.