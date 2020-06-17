New Mexico United games will be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced Wednesday that their season will begin, but without fans in the stands due to the pandemic. According to a video posted to New Mexico United’s Facebook page, most if not all home games will be played without fans as they abide by the state health order.

This announcement comes after the USL Championship recently announced a return-to-play date of July 11, 2020, for all championship teams.

According to a release, fans that have already purchased tickets have three options. Fans can request a refund, roll it forward for the next year or donate your purchased tickets.

Fans will need to pick their option and fill out an interest form. The release also states that a member of the New Mexico United staff will be in touch to help fans process their request.