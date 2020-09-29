New Mexico United focused on finishing out season strong

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is gearing up for a potential regular season-ending match on Wednesday. New Mexico United did have to postpone their game with RGV Toros last week, so there is a possibility that they could make up that match after their match on Wednesday against Real Monarchs SLC.

“We would only play that game if it made a significant difference in deciding our group, which it could. That said, we don’t want to be in a position where we’re playing a Tuesday or a Wednesday match, going into a Saturday playoff match, I mean that doesn’t make any sense for us either. So, at this point I think we are focused on playing 15 matches, you know, and assuming that we will probably not play in that 16th match,” said the team’s Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

New Mexico United is solely focused on Real Monarchs on Wednesday though, as they currently sit four points behind El Paso in the USL Group-C Standings. A win is crucial for this team on Wednesday night and so is building momentum heading into the playoffs.

“I know the expectations from [sic] the players is [sic] high; the expectations from the staff is [sic] high, and the community. So, hopefully, we have a lot more futbol to play,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval.

“This is a club now, where we built a culture where playoffs are the bare minimum. We have succeeded in that and again we have an important game on Wednesday to keep the pressure on El Paso because it’s not over yet. We want to get some momentum going into the playoffs,” said goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

That matchup will be on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The team is also hosting a “Drive-In Showing” of the game in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Credit also has to be given to Sandoval, as he reached a career milestone over the weekend. Sandoval has now made 200 career professional appearances and Coach Lesesne couldn’t be more proud.

“I can’t really describe what an achievement that is for his career. He hates this, by the way, you can see his face right now, but you can honestly see the impact that he has made in our community and our club wouldn’t be the same. I just feel that he deserves the proper recognition,” said Lesesne.