ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be featured on Trevor Noah’s docuseries “The World According to Football.” The five-part docuseries takes a look around the world learning how soccer reflects an changes the world.

New Mexico United will be featured in episode two of the series, with a focus on the New Mexico United Academy. The episode takes a look at the academy fully-scholarshipped program and how it differs from the classic pay-to-play system. The episode will feature Cristian Nava, a New Mexico native, and his journey to been seen in the soccer landscape and how the Somos Unidos Foundation helps him and other United members chase their dreams.

All episodes of The World According to Football are currently available to stream on the Showtime and Paramount+ apps.