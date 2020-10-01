New Mexico United fans show the love at drive-in watch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans got the chance to cheer on their team together, thanks to a drive-in broadcast of Wednesday night’s game.
Fans did not waste their chance to show the love during the match against Real Monarchs in Salt Lake City. The team hosted drive-in watch parties at Balloon Fiesta Park as well as the Downs in Santa Fe. Fans filled the virtual stadium by the car-load, holding cookouts and enjoying the game on the big screen.
“It really is a family, these fans. It’s a blast, just to have everybody in one place in a safe way is awesome,” said Director of Communications and Fan Experience at New Mexico United David Carl.
