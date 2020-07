ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans are making sure their team is well taken care of. Because of the current public health order, New Mexico United is forced to play their games on the road.

United fans, known as The Curse, are now organizing individualized care packages to show their support. Only a certain amount of Curse members will be selected to participate. The deadline to submit your form is Sunday at 6:59 p.m.