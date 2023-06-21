ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico United’s new head coach Eric Quill got his first taste of rival Phoenix Rising Wednesday night. It ended in an unfavorable result for the home team as United fell 3-1.

Phoenix jumped out to a 1-0 lead by the 31st minute, thanks to a goal from Danny Trejo. The lead would hold until the 51st minute when United picked up their one and only goal on a hard shot from Amando Moreno. Only two minutes later, Phoenix would take the lead for good when Panos Armenakas found the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Manuel Arteaga put an extra goal in for the visitors in the 88th minute to help seal United’s fate as they have now dropped to only one spot out of last place with a 4-7-3 record. United returns to the pitch Saturday for their third game in seven days when they host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.