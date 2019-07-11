New Mexico United falls short in U.S. Open Cup in Minnesota

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United had done it before. The team from the USL Championship league beat two major league soccer teams on their way to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

There would not be a third victory. Minnesota United defeated their pitch with a dominating 6-1 win over the United to advance to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals Wednesday.

A packed house was on hand to witness the match. A plane full of New Mexico United fans were also in attendance. Some of the fans of the team also made the long drive to watch the match and were treated to excitement in the early going.

In the 7th minute, Chris Wehan made a perfect pass to forward Santi Moar. Moar stroked the ball and found the back of the net for a 1-nil lead. After that, it was all Minnesota. They would score six unanswered goals to shutdown any idea of a New Mexico United comeback.

Minnesota United has scored a whopping 26 goals in their last six matches. Regular play resumes for New Mexico United Saturday as they travel to meet Fresno FC.