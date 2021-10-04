New Mexico United falls at Louisville

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United saw their win streak snapped at three games Sunday. Louisville City FC defeated New Mexico 3-1.

Paolo DelPiccolo scored a pair of goals before New Mexico was able to get into the net. Amando Moreno scored the only goal for New Mexico in the 47th minute. With the win, Louisville clinched a postseason berth in the USL playoffs. New Mexico entered the match on a three-game win streak that vaulted them from sixth to fourth place in the Western Conference Mountain Division.

RGV is on New Mexico’s heels. Both teams have 37 points in the standings. RGV has one more loss than New Mexico. New Mexico will return home to host Hartford Wednesday.

