New Mexico United extends Amando Moreno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One day after announcing that they had secured their defensive player of the year, Kalen Ryden, through 2023, New Mexico United put the lock on their offensive player of the year from last season, Amando Moreno. The talented forward has been extended through the 2023 season.

Since coming from the Chicago Fire in 2020, Moreno has led New Mexico in goals scored at 8, shots with 38, and shots on target at 24. “I think it was a big decision for me because I don’t think, if I go to any other team right now, I would have the possibility to win a championship,” said Moreno. “You know, other than staying here.”

New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne said it is his job to keep players like Moreno and Ryden around. Ryden was all in shortly after he was approached by the club with a new deal. “It was a no-brainer for me when it was proposed to me, you know, it didn’t take much thought,” said Ryden.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday when they host Austin Bold FC at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park Saturday at 7:30 p.m.