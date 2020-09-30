New Mexico United excited for upcoming match, drive-in watch parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is already playoff-bound but they still have one regular-season match remaining and this team is motivated. “We are happy to be a playoff team, but we are not by any means satisfied. We still feel like there is still one more regular-season match and then we hope another four or five more matches making it to the championship,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

United will play Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and the club is doing something different for this match. The organization is hosting two drive-in showings of the match, one in Albuquerque at Balloon Fiesta Park and the other at Santa Fe’s Motorama at the Downs.

“Every car who comes into the door will get a free New Mexico United car magnet, which is awesome you can just slap it on the back of your car as you come in and then the first 250 people at each location will get a limited edition poster,” said The Curse New Mexico President David Carl.

United says that this is just another great way to get their fans involved with the game and the team. “You want the feel to be there, you want the excitement to be there, and I think that helps provide it. You know, the smoke bombs, the drums, the cheering, the chants, the flags, that’s all going to be there. It’s just going to be in the back of my pickup truck, it’s a little different but we will all hear each other and when we score that first goal. I am very to see all the lights flashing and the horns honking and it’s going to be fun,” said Carl.