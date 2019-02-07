New Mexico United excited about upcoming season

The New Mexico United Soccer team is now just a over a month away from their first game. The team held practice on a cold Wednesday afternoon at Robertson Field at UNM.

“This group really embodies what New Mexico is about. You know, it really is a hard working group that I think this city is going to be proud of,” said NM United Assistant Coach and Director of Goal Keepers, Mike Graczyk.

Graczyk is a former assistant at UNM and says he is transitioning to his new position with New Mexico United. He, along with the New Mexico natives on the team, are ecstatic about being apart of this professional soccer team that will have their first game on March 9 at Isotopes Stadium.

Devon Sandoval is a former La Cueva and UNM stand-out soccer player, but also a veteran professional on this team. Devon likes how this team has progressed so far and believes it’s something that the people of Albuquerque should be excited about as well.

“As far as the club goes, they are doing everything right off of the field, marketing the team, making sure players are taken care of’ and now it’s about playing. So yeah, we are getting out here working,” said NM United forward Devon Sandoval.

To find out more about the team, visit their website.