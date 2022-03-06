ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United finished up their preseason slate on Saturday in Albuquerque, as they hosted the Northern Colorado Hailstorm at their Mesa Del Training Facility. This match would not go the way they wanted as they ended in a 2-2 draw, but the team did have a solid second half getting two solid goals, including one from Chris Wehan.

“You know, first and foremost, it was nice to have fans out here for a game. It was kind of our first game with fans this preseason. So, it was a good atmosphere. There were some good moments from us and certainly some moments that we need to clean up”, said Chris Wehan, NM United Midfielder.

New Mexico United will now gear up for their USL Season opener on Sunday, March, 13 at Isotopes Park. NM United will host the Las Vegas Lights at 5:00 p.m.