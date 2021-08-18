New Mexico United ends in draw for 4th straight match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s better than a loss, but not the result New Mexico United was looking for Wednesday night. After the horn sounded, signaling the end of the match, New Mexico United found themselves looking at yet another draw at one goal each, this time against the Oakland Roots.

The match was the first meeting between the clubs. New Mexico United got on the board first when forward Devon Sandoval headed the ball in the sixth minute. That score would hold until the 35th minute when the Roots converted the equalizer. New Mexico United is now 6th in the Western Conference Mountain Division with a record of six wins, six draws and six losses. Oakland is 8th in the Pacific Division at two wins, five draws and eight losses. New Mexico United is at Austin Bold Sunday.