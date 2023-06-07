ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United quickly shifted coaches following the departure of Zach Prince. Masaki Hemmi assumed the role on Monday and will be thrown into action on Saturday in Tampa.

“I’m not coming in and putting white paint on top of it and changing everything that we’ve been doing,” said Hemmi. “The processes and things are pretty much the same. There’s a little bit of tweak that we put in, in the training sessions, and how we communicate, and how we’re going about things, but this is really getting the best out of everybody.”

While Prince’s departure came as a surprise to many, players knew of the possibility for a few weeks. They said it’s refreshing to get a new start at this point of the season.

“You know, I think we needed a reset in some ways, and we spoke on that, and I think in some ways, Mac was a bit of fresh air for us,” said Josh Suggs. “He did institute some changes, and I think they were changes that were needed.”

New Mexico United and Tampa Bay kickoff at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.