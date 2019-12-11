New Mexico United embark on Holiday Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Thursday, soccer fans from across the state will get a chance to meet members of New Mexico United.

New Mexico United announced a statewide holiday tour where players and coaches will visit schools in Gallup, Clovis, Las Cruces, and more. The team’s owner says they’re the state’s team and living up to that mission means connecting with communities throughout New Mexico.

On Thursday and Friday, United will travel to Grants, Gallup, Farmington, Española and back to Albuquerque. The team is asking the public to donate items to help out these communities.

The team is asking for items including non-perishable food items, small bags of dog and cat food, queen-sized sheets, electric blankets, firewood, $10 unwrapped toys, and $10 gift cards.

Those in Albuquerque can drop off items at the team shop. United will also be accepting donations in the communities they visit while they’re in town.