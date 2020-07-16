New Mexico United, El Paso battle to a 2 all tie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United wanted to make it two road wins in a row to start the COVID-19 shortened season. They had to settle for a 2-2 tie at rival El Paso Locomotive Wednesday night. New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute but by the end of the first half New Mexico United find themselves trailing 2-1. New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval changed that on a converted penalty kick in the 77th minute to knot the score at 2. The same two teams will meet one another in a rematch for the next game July 24.
Van Tate