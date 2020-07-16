New Mexico United, El Paso battle to a 2 all tie

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Football and soccer are scheduled for February of 2021 for New Mexico high school sports. It's only one part of the changes made by the New Mexico Activities Association during these days of COVID-19. Another change is basketball starting in January.

Six more sports will play in the spring. More than likely there will be overlap. Coaches with athletes that play multiple sports going at the same time will have to be flexible. The changes also mean more game officials when the sports overlap. The NMAA is ready. "We will be fine with officials," said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. "You know, when you go to the state playoffs, there's not as many officials that you need in the state playoffs as there is during the regular season. So, we're very confident that we will be fine when it comes to officials and our athletic directors, they do a great job."