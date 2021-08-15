New Mexico United earns a tough 1-1 draw at home on Saturday with El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Meow Wolf Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday night, in a match where New Mexico United took on Mountain Division-leading El Paso. It was a packed house, but a late goal from El Paso would totally change the mood of a crowd with 10,000 fans, as this match ended in a 1-1 draw.

This result marks NM United’s third consecutive draw, and things looked really good early on. NM United took a 1-0 lead at the break, after a solid goal from Amando Moreno in the 33rd minute. NM United would hold that lead and even after El Paso went down a man in the second half after a red card, the Locomotive would hit the equalizer with under 30 seconds to play.

NM United now has six wins, six losses, and four draws on the season. They currently sit in sixth place in the USL Mountain Division. This club will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they host Oakland at 7:30 p.m.