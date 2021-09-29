New Mexico United defeats RGV, climbs into 4th place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United defeated RGV 2-0 Wednesday night, earning three points in the standings and making the climb from sixth to fourth place in the Western Conference Mountain Division of the USL Championships. The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs.

New Mexico got on the board in the 18th minute when Saalih Muhammad fired a rocket into the back of the net. The lead would hold the entire first half, as goalie Alexandros Tambakis was on his way to his seventh clean sheet of the season. The second insurance goal did not come until the 96th minute when Andrew Tinari found Chris Wehan in full sprint. Wehan powered the goal through the net ensuring the win.

New Mexico United will host Hartford Athletic on Oct. 6.