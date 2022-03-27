ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise solid performance for New Mexico United. The black and yellow left the pitch without a win for the first time this season after a 1-1 tie against Orange County SC Saturday night.

United seemed to have locked up the three points to improve to 3-0 on the young season. New Mexico led after 90 minutes, however, Orange County tied the game in added time via a headed corner kick. There were a few opportunities during the game for United to score a second goal and coach Prince said that it needs to be a learning experience.

“What we learned tonight is that game has to go 2-0, and we have to take that and learn from it, and so learning from that means not feeling sorry for ourselves for one second,” Prince said. “The best situation you can have is having an opponent come right up on Wednesday.”

With the tie, United moves to 2-0-1 on the season. The black and yellow will be back on the pitch at Isotopes Park on Wednesday against Oakland Roots SC.