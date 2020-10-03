New Mexico United can still win Group-C

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is finding out more about making up their postponed match against Rio Grande Valley. New Mexico United would only want to make up that game if it gave them a chance to win the Group. As of now, they are two points behind El Paso in the Group-C standings, but there are multiple scenarios that could play out this weekend which could lead to United winning the group.

The team must have El Paso lose or draw to Real Monarchs on Sunday. They would then also need either Tulsa to win on Saturday or Austin Bold to lose on Sunday. If this were to play out, New Mexico United would possibly play their make-up game with RGV on Tuesday and would need to win that, to win the group. There is a lot in play at the moment, but KRQE Sports will keep you updated on everything United.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss