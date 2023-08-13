ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a tough loss at Hartford last week, New Mexico United looked to get back on track at home against reigning USL Champs San Antonio FC. It wouldn’t be a good night for the Black and Yellow though, as they fall 3-0 inside of Isotopes Park.

SAFC took an early lead, after scoring in the second minute off of a corner kick. San Antonio would go on to make it 3-nil at halftime, after netting goals in the 29th minute and 40th minute.

New Mexico United played much better in the second half, but only racking up nine total shots and just one on goal, they lose their third straight game. Now holding an 8-win, 10-loss, and 4-draw record, New Mexico United remains in 9th place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

NM United will now look to snap their losing streak on the road, as they play at San Diego on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.