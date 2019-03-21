New Mexico United best Tulsa for first win of the season

New Mexico United picked up their first win of the season Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Roughnecks. The previous two games for the United both ended in a tie.

Hometown favorite Devon Sandoval put the first goal of the game in the net with a header in the 7th minute. It was his second goal of the young season.

“It was good, there is always room for improvement,” said Sandoval. “I think we could have a little bit more killer instinct in front of the net, put a few more away and you know we aren’t biting our nails at the end.”

United found the goal again in the 20th minute when Santi Moar booted a rocket shot into the net. With the win, New Mexico United picked up three points and second place in their division, at the moment.

A full slate of weekend games is on the way. New Mexico United will host Orange County Saturday at 8 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

