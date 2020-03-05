New Mexico United are feeling confident heading into their season opener with Austin Bold FC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football wrapped up day two of Spring Practice on Wednesday, and the energy was once again high inside of DreamStyle Stadium. A lot of energy is prevalent with this team, but especially from the local guys on the roaster. Coach Gonzales is a local guy himself, and that gives him a connection to his local players, and it also makes him a great motivator.

"I have been in their footsteps and you know this place is a special place, its near and dear to their heart. I just kind of let those guys know, hey just work your tails off and if you do that the community will get behind you", said Danny Gonzales. Cleveland High School grad, Marcus Williams is now headed into his senior season, and he feels like Coach Gonzales does expect more out of him and the other homegrown players. "I think he does, I think he just wants us to compete because we have something to prove everyday. I mean, New Mexico is just really far behind a lot of other states and stuff like that. So, I think just showing the talent we have out here, take a lot of pride and things like that, we are just trying to put on for the state," said UNM Tight End Marcus Williams.