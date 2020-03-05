New Mexico United are feeling confident heading into their season opener with Austin Bold FC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico United are now set to kick off their 2nd season.
They will play on the road at Austin Bold FC, and this team is excited to get back into action. “You know, going into year two I think everyone is really excited about the potential that we can be a great team this year”, said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “I am very very excited for games to start this weekend. I think the squad is looking good, I like all the new guys we got and I think we will be strong this year,” said NM United Forward Devon Sandoval.
New Mexico United will be in action on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.