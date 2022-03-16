ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday morning New Mexico United announced the addition of the U-23 team. The new team will play in USL League Two beginning this year.

New Mexico United U-23 will be coached by current United Academy coach Luke Sanford, who thinks highly of USL league Two as a former player.

“The truth is there are a lot of guys that are playing especially in the USL and the MLS that have played in this league,” coach Sanford said. “Zach Prince played in this league, Austin Yearwood played for the same guy I played for, you know I think if we went down our first team roster, a lot of guys played USL 2. So, its an opportunity to get showcased.”

The inaugural season for United U-23 will begin in the middle of May and run through August. Games will take place throughout the Land of Enchantment with stops in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup, Taos and Roswell.

United U-23 will compete in the Mountain Division for the upcoming season. The 2022 schedule has not yet been revealed.