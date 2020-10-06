New Mexico United announces Somos Unidos Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is celebrating the club’s opening playoff match with Somos Unidos Fest. The festival is scheduled for Saturday at Motorama at the Downs in Santa Fe. It will include socially-distanced live music performances, a drive-in style watch party for the game, food trucks, and more.

“The feedback we received from the community following last week’s drive-in style watch parties was overwhelmingly positive and hungry for more,” said New Mexico United’s President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release Tuesday. “In celebration of all of the hard work our players and coaches have put into this unprecedented season on the road, we decided to take that experience to the next level. We are excited to bring people together in a safe and innovative way.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. with gates opening to the public at 2 p.m. Only 300 spots will be available.

