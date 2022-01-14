New Mexico United announces goalkeepers coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Prince has added another coach to his staff. On Tuesday, New Mexico United announced that Nate Walzer will join the club’s staff as an assistant coach and director of goalkeepers.

Walzer comes to United with experience as a player and coach. As a player, Walzer was a goalkeeper and played collegiately for University of Rio Grande in Ohio, with his team appearing in the national championship game. Following his playing career, Welzer spent time coaching in Portland, Oregon at Concordia University, as well as the Portland Timbers Academy where he met Zach Prince. He then went to NC State in 2018, serving as the goalkeeper coach for the Wolf Pack, before moving to Charlotte Independence in the USL serving in the same role.

New Mexico United is set to begin its 2022 season in the spring. United will open up its season at home against Las Vegas Lights FC on Sunday, March 13.