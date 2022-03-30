ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Oakland Roots played to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night. For the second time in as many matches, New Mexico watched the possibility of a win and three points slip away in stoppage time.

Tarek Morad scored for Oakland in the 91st minute to even up what was a 2-1 game in favor of New Mexico. Oakland started the scoring when Charlie Dennis found the back of the net in the 8th minute. It gave Oakland a 1-0 advantage that slipped away just before halftime. Neco Brett’s sliding goal was the equalizer and made the score 1-1 at the break.

Sergio Rivas put New Mexico up 2-1 with a header in the 69th minute. That didn’t hold because for the second time in as many matches New Mexico gave up a goal in stoppage time. Oakland remains winless with a draw, but they are getting closer. New Mexico is now at 2-0-2 on the season. Next for New Mexico is a home date in the U.S. Open Cup Tuesday. New Mexico will face the Las Vegas Legends at UNM Soccer Complex. The game has a 7:30 pm start time.