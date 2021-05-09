New Mexico United and El Paso end in 1-1 draw on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United went into Saturday against El Paso Locomotive, looking to get in the win column. NM United took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half, but this match would end in a 1-1 draw.

Devon Sandoval got NM United on the board in the 57th minute with a solid goal off of a great pass. The Black and Yellow would hold off El Paso for most of the second half, but the Locomotive would find the net in the final minute of the match.

New Mexico United does get a point from this game, but they remain winless at 0-1-1 on the year. New Mexico United will now head to Albuquerque to prepare for their home opener on Saturday against Austin Bold at 7:30 p.m.