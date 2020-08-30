New Mexico United and Colorado Springs play to a draw and bring attention to racial injustice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not the result they were looking for, but it beats a loss. New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Both teams went to the middle of the field in the seventh minute and remained there until 8:46 to take a stand against racial injustice, then it was back to playing on the field.

United, who picked up nine points on the road in their previous three matches, was looking for a third-straight win over Colorado Springs. The two teams finished the first half scoreless.

In the 53rd minute of the second half, New Mexico United’s Romeo Parkes was pulled down in the left side of the box, leading to a penalty kick. Amando Moreno got the finish on the PK to put United up 1-0. Aiden Daniels converted a goal in the 59th minute to square the match and that is the way it ended.

Both teams pick up a point in the standings for the draw. New Mexico United, who sits on top of Group C, will return to the pitch next Saturday in El Paso to face Locomotive FC.