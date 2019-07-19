New Mexico United and Cardiff City FC tie at 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Cardiff City FC finished their international friendly just like it started, with no clear winner.

The United jumped out to an early 1-nil lead only two minutes into the match. Ken Akamatsu took a shot and found nothing but the back of the net. The 1-nil advantage would last the entire first half.

In the second half, Cardiff City FC watched the home team snag a penalty. That penalty led to a free-kick advantage for Cardiff City and they converted. The match, played at the University of New Mexico Soccer and Track complex, ended in a tie.

New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne was pleased with the result.

“We got to rest a few guys and work on a few things,” said Lesesne.

The match was played in front of a crowd of over 6,300 people. New Mexico United will return to league play against Sacramento Republic FC Wednesday.

