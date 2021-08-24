New Mexico United and Austin Bold FC play to a 1-1 draw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Austin Bold FC played to a 1-1 draw Monday night in Austin. New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan scored his team’s only goal in the 37th minute.

New Mexico’s 1-nil lead lasted through the first half. Austin got the equalizer in the 56th minute when Beto Avila put a ball in the net. For New Mexico, the draw is their fifth consecutive. It’s the third straight draw for Austin. New Mexico United is in 5th place in the Western Conference Mountain division. Austin is one spot and one point better in fourth place. New Mexico is at Phoenix Rising Saturday.