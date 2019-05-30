New Mexico United advances to 4th round of U.S. Open Cup

The USL Championship Western Division leader is moving on in the U.S. Open Cup. New Mexico United is headed to the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup after a 2-1 victory at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Wednesday night.

The hometown team got on the scoreboard first. In the 86th minute, New Mexico United tied the match when leading scorer Kevaughn Frater sent a ball in the box right in front of Chris Wehan, who gladly converted the goal to make it 1 all.

In the 96th minute, a red card on Switchbacks FC Rony Argueta gave the United an opportunity with a penalty kick. Frater converted the kick to unlock the tie. With the victory, New Mexico United not only advanced to the fourth round, but they also get to play an MLS team.