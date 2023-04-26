ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s on to the next round for New Mexico United. United hosted rival Phoenix Rising in round 3 of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup and came away with a 2-1 victory.

A goal in the 87th by Josh Dolling unlocked a 1-all tie and sent United on to the next round. The game had an aggressive rowdy feel to it as both teams played a very physical contest.

United had 11 shots while Phoenix Rising had 15. Phoenix also had the advantage with corner shots with 7 compared to two for United. Greg Hurst scored the first goal of the match in the 47th minute for United.

The teams went into the break with United leading 1-0. Carlos Harvey changed it in the 77th minute when he found the back of the net for Phoenix to square up the game. With the win New Mexico improved to 2-1-3 on the season while Phoenix dropped to 1-2-4.