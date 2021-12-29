New Mexico United adds two new players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is signing two new players for the 2022 season. Defender Alexi Souahy and Forward Tabort Etaka Preston are the latest to join the team this week, following a few previous off-season moves.

Souahy comes to United from Louisville City FC, where he spent the last four seasons, including a USL championship in 2018. The Montreuil, France native attended Bowling Green State University before turning professional. Prior to joining Louisville City, Souahy spent time with USL League Two’s Michigan Bucks in 2016 and 2017.

The defender has scored five professional goals and assisted five more but he believes he is capable of much more. “From talking with coach Prince, we had similar ideas and similar thoughts about the way we’re going to play next year,” said Souahy. “The way he wants us to play is very fitting for the way I’ve been playing, so that’s what I’m very excited for.”

Preston joins United for his fifth season of professional soccer. Prior to United, Preston spent time with the Albanian Kategoria Superiore in the first division, as well as with USL Championship clubs Las Vegas Lights, and Hartford Athletic. He also played for the Cameroon U-20 team, making three appearances at the U-20 2017 African Cup of Nations.