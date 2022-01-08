New Mexico United adds Raddy Ovouka to 2022 Roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United added another talented player to their 2022 roster on Saturday. The team formally announced the addition of defender Raddy Ovouka from Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak.

Ovouka will play the 2022 USL Championship Season with New Mexico United. The team will have the option to purchase his contract at the conclusion of 2022.

This addition was on New Mexico United’s radar for quite some time. “Out of all the signings that have been going through or came through and got done within the last three weeks or month, he was the first one that we started working on. The one thing that you notice right away about Raddy he is an extremely strong, great defender. That’s not where it ends. He can get by players on dribble, he can deliver a phenomenal ball, and he has an incredible strike,” said New Mexico United Director of Player Personnel Itamar Keinan.