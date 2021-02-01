New Mexico United adds Micheal Azira to 2021 roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced another addition to their roster on Monday. Central midfielder Micheal Azira has signed with the team ahead of the 2021 USL Championship season. Azira is a native of Kampala, Uganda, and brings a championship winning-pedigree to New Mexico. He has lifted four trophies over his professional playing career.

“I feel like its a good opportunity to come and be apart of this organization and I followed it a little bit because some of my friends play here and they told me that it is a good organization and the club is doing well and the fans are great. I think it presents an opportunity for me to be apart of a good community to serve people and also be apart of a good team,” said Azira.

Azira knows a lot of the players on this year’s roster, so head coach Troy Lesesne is confident that he will add to this team’s cohesion, but he will also bring a lot of experience and skill to the field.

“He is kind of the total package in terms of being able to go box to box, being able to recover the ball high up the field, being able to pick out really intelligent passes in the midfield. So, he will add a different dimension and I think we had a great midfield last year. I think that was a big reason we improved from 2019 to 2020, and so now the goal is to take another step forward in 2021 with this group,” said Lesesne.

New Mexico United has now signed 18 players ahead of their 2021 season.