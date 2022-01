ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In 2019, the City of Albuquerque launched an ambitious program called Vision Zero to put an end to pedestrian deaths but two years later, crash statistics show pedestrian fatalities are holding steady in the city with dozens killed each year. A bleak year for pedestrians in Albuquerque punctuated by the tragic hit and run death of seven-year-old, Pronoy Bhattacharya, struck outside the River of Lights.

"We immediately went out after the accident. We wanted to make sure that that intersection met all of the conditions," said Patrick Montoya, director for the Department of Municipal Development. He says from a traffic standpoint, nothing was wrong with the Central and Tingley intersection. "It's an unfortunate, unfortunate situation but the city did all they can to protect that intersection," Montoya said.