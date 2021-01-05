New Mexico United adds Isidro Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United added another player to their 2021 roster on Monday. Isidro Martinez was officially welcomed to the team over social media on Monday afternoon and the former Rio Grande Valley Toros FC is happy to play for New Mexico.

“I feel like the new opportunity, what Troy is building in New Mexico is what attracted me, and I have been in talks with Troy for the past two years, so I know what he is demanding of and what he wants as a club and what players he wants to bring to New Mexico,” said Martinez.

According to a news release, Martinez played in all 48 matches since his professional debut and starting 43 of 48. In 2019, the midfielder and forward set the RGVFC record with eight assists on the season.

“We played against him twice and I thought Isidro is one of, if not, the best player on the field each time we played, and he does it in a way that fits in with our ethos, he’s a really hard-working guy, very very humble as you can tell here, but then he is a technician. So, man, I am thrilled that he is with us,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

According to a news release, Martinez tallied nine goals and 13 assists at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley from 2015 to 2018 and also played for USL League 2’s South Georgia Tormenta in 2018, where he appeared in 12 matches. In 2015, Martinez was named the USA Today Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

