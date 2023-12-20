ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced the latest addition to the club on Wednesday. Defender Avionne Flanagan is set to join the black and yellow with more than 5,000 minutes played as a pro.

Flanagan has experience across the USL-C, USL League One, and MLS Next Pro. Last year, he played a key role for Charlotte Independence FC, as he played in every match except one and scored a 79th-minute playoff goal that propelled his club to the USL League One semi-final.

“I feel I can bring a little leadership that’s needed in the back line, at the same time, a little bit of energy, a little bit of athleticism up and down that left side of the field,” said Flanagan.