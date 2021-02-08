New Mexico United adds Brian Brown to its frontline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has added some more firepower to its front line, after signing Brian Brown. Brown is known for his scoring prowess on the field and is ready to put some more juice into New Mexico United’s scoring attack. The talented Jamaican forward scored 67 career goals across the USL Championship, MLS, Jamaican National Premier League, and Albanian Kategoria Superiore.
“You know, he’s a perfect fit, certainly, with our style of play,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “I can’t say enough about him as a human being. He’s just a quality person.” Lesesne first met Brown in 2016 and is excited about being reunited with him. Brown is also familiar with some of the players on New Mexico United. He was a teammate of newly signed Sergio Rivas while with Reno 1868 in 2019. In 2018 Brown was Reno’s MVP. “There’s a few guys on the team that I have played with before and I know for sure they want to lift the trophy,” said Brown. “They want to push for a championship and that’s what I want right now.”