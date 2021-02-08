New Mexico United adds Brian Brown to its frontline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A tough season on the road and loaded with losses will resume for the Lobo men's basketball team Tuesday. The Lobos, who have spent the entire season playing on the road due to public health orders, will play at Colorado State after having a week off. The Lobos's prior series scheduled for San Diego State was canceled when Head Coach Paul Weir alerted the Athletic Director, Eddie Nunez, who then informed the Mountain West that the team was possibly in danger of not meeting the league threshold of players required to actually play a game.

Two players have already opted out of the season and it appeared that more were ready to do so until the Lobos finally took a break from a season that has produced a 5-11 record, 1-11 in league play. During the time off, Weir made sure he prepared walk-on players, just in case they are ever needed. "We want to be able to field a basketball team and us getting down to the five scholarship players, unfortunately, we didn't have four or five other or two or three walk-ons that were physically ready to compete because when school started, however many weeks ago, I made the choice to leave them back so that they can focus on their studies," said Weir.