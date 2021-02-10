New Mexico United Academy adds Andres Robles to 2021 roster

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced a new addition to their Academy Team on Wednesday. Albuquerque High’s Andres Robles has been added to the 2021 roster and a state champion with the AHS Bulldogs. Robles is a solid midfielder and pick up for the New Mexico United Academy Team. Robles marks the 10th player to be added to the 2021 roster.

New Mexico United also released some more news on Wednesday. The team is hosting a text to email blitz. For each text the campaign receives by Thursday morning, it will send a letter to lawmakers and the governor in support of building a permanent home for the team. According to a news release, text NMUTD to 52886 to send a letter to lawmakers.