New Mexico United Academy adds Andres Robles to 2021 roster

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)New Mexico United announced a new addition to their Academy Team on Wednesday. Albuquerque High’s Andres Robles has been added to the 2021 roster and a state champion with the AHS Bulldogs. Robles is a solid midfielder and pick up for the New Mexico United Academy Team. Robles marks the 10th player to be added to the 2021 roster.

New Mexico United also released some more news on Wednesday. The team is hosting a text to email blitz. For each text the campaign receives by Thursday morning, it will send a letter to lawmakers and the governor in support of building a permanent home for the team. According to a news release, text NMUTD to 52886 to send a letter to lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES