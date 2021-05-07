New Mexico True logo to be featured on New Mexico United jerseys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico True logo will soon be seen on New Mexico United‘s jerseys. This comes as the soccer team and the New Mexico Tourism Department announce their jersey partnership for the 2021 season.

The New Mexico True logo will now join Meow Wolf on the front and center of the team’s black and yellow kits and there will also be a “New Mexico True Night” at Isotopes Park on October 9. Additional information on that match will be released at a later date.

“We could not think of a better, more New Mexican partner than the New Mexico Tourism Department, and we are beyond proud to represent them across our chests all season long,” said New Mexico United President and CEO Peter Trevisani in a press release. “Our incredible state has so much to offer and the New Mexico True campaign is so perfectly aligned with our state pride. We are by New Mexicans, for New Mexicans and no brand represents that pride and love for our state than the New Mexico True campaign.”

Both jerseys go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online or at the New Mexico United Team Store on Carlisle and Central Ave. in Albuquerque.