SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The wins keep coming for the New Mexico Tech rugby team. The Miners defeated Denver 38-31 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday for the USA Collegiate Rugby 15’s national title.

New Mexico Tech has been pretty successful as of late. The team made it all the way to the finals of the NCR national championships a few months ago, and the Miners have generated a ton of support. Now, after getting a big-time win, the team’s success has meant a lot to the community.

“So, the first time the school ever went to a big tournament was last December. We lost that one right at the last minute, so this is a huge deal,” said Head Coach Gearoid Dunbar. “The president of the university emailed me immediately, staff that don’t [sic] even work at the school anymore emailed me, and it’s huge – especially since we are such a small college. You know, so it’s just a big deal for everybody just because of what we had to do and had to overcome to get here.”

The season isn’t done yet for the Miners. Up next for the team is the national championship for rugby sevens. That match will be in New Orleans, Louisiana in May.