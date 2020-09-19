New Mexico Tech hosts annual President’s Golf Tournament

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual New Mexico Tech Presidents Golf Tournament finished up on Friday in Socorro. This is a big tournament for the University and it was big that they were able to hold it, even during the current pandemic.

“This is a key event for raising funds for students, scholarships, students who are in need at the end of their careers. The ability to have this tournament and bring in some more money, because the students have really been using it because of the COVID, we are really happy we got this going,” said NMT President Stephen Wells.

It was a successful and safe tournament, as they abided to the public health order, and overall, they ended up raising over $170,000 for NMT students. It was a lot of fun for all involved, and for one employee of the University, it was a great day. Randall Gann works in the Communications Department and the former golfer hit his first-ever hole in one on Friday. It was no easy hole-in-one either (if there is one) as he hit a hole-in-one on a 388-yard par four.

“So, I swung as hard as I could. The line was perfect, it was super high. It looked like there was no way it wasn’t going to be an awesome shot. Driving around for probably like ten minutes, can’t find any balls, and then Dave said ‘I am going to go check the hole,’ and sure enough, there was a Titleist 1 sitting there in the hole. You know, it’s a pretty special feeling, what a great course, what a great tournament. If you don’t know anything about it, check it out, it’s worth your time, it’s worth your efforts, and it’s worth your charitable donation,” said Randall Gann.