New Mexico Tech comes up short at Collegiate Rugby Championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tech Miners came close, but will have to settle for runner-up after falling to the Christiandom Crusaders 34-29 in the Cohen Cup Final. The game came down to the last few minutes.

Milaan Van Wyk put the Miners on top 29-24 at the 73:21 mark. It was the first lead of the game for the Miners. The Crusaders tied the game at 29 at the 77:17 mark and they would go on to win by punching in the winning score at 81:12 to end the match with a 34-29 victory.

“It’s bittersweet because we played one of our best games all season and it just wasn’t meant to be,” said Miners head coach Gearoid Dunbar. “As I told the guys, we’re a bunch of nobodies from nowhere. Nobody has heard of us before, but we certainly made sure they know who we are now.”

The loss was especially painful for seniors Elijah Naranjo and Dane Robergs. “It’s kind of setting in that it’s my last game,” said Roberg. “That was my last game so it hurts a lot.” New Mexico Tech plans on competing in rugby sevens in the spring.