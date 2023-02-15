LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a decision to fire the University of New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team coach, the university’s chancellor is expected to address recent hazing allegations on the team. The university is slated to hold a news conference on the situation at 10 this morning.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar in a news release late Tuesday, just five days after hazing allegations emerged in public view. The news conference represents NMSU’s first on-camera address of the incident.

The case began unfolding last Friday, February 10, when the university announced it would suspended all team operations indefinitely. Later in the evening, allegations surrounding team hazing emerged.

By Sunday, February 12, NMSU‘s police department released a redacted version of a police report containing allegations against several people on the basketball team. The team also announced the cancelation of the remainder of the basketball season.

At least three teammates are accused of holding one player down to the floor and inappropriately touching him. The player who levied the accusations told police he’s experienced ongoing hazing since July 2022 by other teammates, and the most recent incident happened last Monday, February 6, 2023.

The 2022-23 season marked the first season at NMSU for Heiar, who was hired in March 2022. The team faced its first scandal in November after basketball team player Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting on the UNM campus the night before a scheduled UNM-NMSU game. The shooting resulted in the death of a UNM student, while Peake was wounded by gunfire. The rivalry series was also canceled for the season.

In a statement Monday, Chancellor Arvizu said “hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.” Multiple players have also announced departure from the NMSU men’s basketball team since the allegations emerged.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.