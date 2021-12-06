New Mexico State players spit, stomp on UNM logo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rivalry matches are often unpredictable. Records can more or less be discarded because both teams are going to bring a different level of intensity compared to a “normal” game. Monday night’s Rio Grande Rivalry matchup between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University was anything but normal.

Following a last-second overtime reverse layup by Nate Pryor, the NMSU players stormed the floor and ended up on the UNM logo at half court. Fueled by the boos of Lobo fans, the Aggies began spitting and stomping on the logo. Officials from UNM, including athletic director Eddie Nuñez, escorted the players off the court.

UNM players had a similar reaction to beating NMSU earlier this season, and Aggie’s head coach Chris Jans, used it as motivation. “I showed my team it,” said Jans. “I’m not going to lie to you, it was motivation. We needed to do what we had to do to get our hair on our back to stand up, and understand what we were about to face. And so I did show them. I certainly didn’t tell them to do it, and I’m not condoning it, and I’m not happy with them and we’re going to talk about it. But I just want to make sure everybody understands how it got to this point.”

NMSU won Monday night’s game 78-76. The Lobos and Aggies split this season’s Rio Grande Rivalry and will not play again until next year.