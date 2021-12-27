New Mexico State forward earns freshman of week honors

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Aggie forward is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) freshman of the week. Marchelus Avery receives the nod as one of the top young players in his conference following a career night against UT Permian Basin.

The Richmond, VA. native has seen increased minutes for the Aggies of late. In his last two games starting for New Mexico State, the forward has scored 17 and 22 points, while shooting 68 percent and averaging 7.5 rebounds. Avery also added three assists and a steal to his season totals.

New Mexico State currently boasts the most wins in the WAC based on its non-conference schedule. The Aggies, currently at 11-2 and on a six game win streak, are set to begin conference play against Seattle University on Thursday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and the game will stream on ESPN+.