ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies football team is seeking a waiver from the NCAA Oversight Committee with to help with bowl eligibility. The Aggies currently have a 5-6 record and didn’t get to play a full 12 games this season due to one of their games being canceled.

A deadly accident involving a San Jose State player canceled the Aggie’s game with the Spartans back in October. Six wins is the number when teams are seeking bowl eligibility. The Aggies tried to add a 12th game, but there were not any takers. “So, clearly the situation of not playing the 12th game was out of our control,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia. “We tried every single FBS team in the country that could play and they said no.”

Aggies first-year Head Coach Jerry Kill found it amusing that they could not get a team to play. “I think everybody wanted to play New Mexico State,” said Kill. “Hey, let’s get New Mexico State on the schedule, you know. It’s kind of ironically funny if you’d say now we can’t get anybody to play us when we need to.”

There will not be enough six-win teams to fill all of the bowl obligations this season. The Aggies want to be one of the five winning teams considered to fill one of those spots. “As I understand it we are currently in the pool with the other 5-7 teams for consideration, but we are asking to be put on the top of that list,” said Moccia. The Aggies’ last bowl appearance was in 2017 at the Arizona Bowl where they defeated Utah State 26-20.